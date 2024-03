It’s no real stretch of the imagination that Missouri Farm Bureau has endorsed Mike Kehoe for Governor. Kehoe calls himself a first generation farmer and has a small cattle farm in Phelps and Pulaski Counties. Farm Bureau President Garrett Hawkins …

Farm Bureau has also endorsed U-S Senator Josh Hawley, Congressmen Mark Alford and Eric Burlison, along with State Senator Jason Bean. Of them, only Bean is a farmer.