Lincoln University President John Moseley is back on the job. Moseley volunteered to go on paid leave during the investigation into the suicide death of a university vice – president Bonnie Candia-Bailey.

Before she took her life, Candia Bailey wrote a memo criticizing Moseley. The death prompted numerous students protests and calls for Moseley’s ouster.

Curators say an outside review turned up no wrongdoing on Moseley’s part.