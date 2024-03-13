Narcan distributed at Columbia town hall meeting on deadly overdoses

Powerful signs of numerous Columbia-area and other Missouri residents who’ve died from overdoses were displayed during a Tuesday evening town meeting at Hickman high school. Area officials describe the deaths as a crisis and a public health emergency.

Our news partner KMIZ’s Mitch Kaminski showed video of some of the signs, which showed photos, names and that they were “murdered with fentanyl.” Columbia Police chief Jill Schlude says overdoses happen in every neighborhood in our community, not just in certain areas. Narcan was also distributed at the town hall. That’s a nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose. Chief Schlude, Columbia fire chief Clayton Farr Jr. and several others spoke.

The forum was sponsored by the Boone County Overdose Response Coalition and the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services. Columbia Police spokeswoman Jenny Hopper tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia had 13 confirmed fatal overdoses in 2023, along with 18 confirmed fatal overdoses in 2022. Ms. Hopper says there were 20 suspected fatal overdoses in both 2023 and 2022, along with four suspected overdoses this year.