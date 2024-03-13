UPDATE: New surveillance video shows missing Mizzou student after he left Nashville bar

Authorities in Nashville, Tennessee have been using helicopters in their search for a missing Mizzou student from southwest Missouri’s Springfield.

22-year-old Riley Strain was last seen Friday night at Luke Bryan’s bar. His family has rushed in from southwest Missouri’s Springfield to Nashville to help in the search: the family tells Nashville television station WKRN that Strain is a senior business student at Mizzou who’s set to graduate in May. Riley’s family says his last cellphone location was close to a cell tower and less than a mile from Luke Bryan’s bar.

WKRN reports this morning that new surveillance video from Nashville’s Downtown Smoke and Vape shop on Church street shows Strain near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Church street, after leaving Luke Bryan’s bar. WKRN reports Strain appeared to stumble to the ground, then get up and keep walking.

The family tells WKRN that Strain was in Nashville for a fraternity conference. The Metro Nashville Police Department says a police helicopter searched the area and the riverbank, and Nashville police have also been searching on the ground. Riley is six feet six inches with blue eyes and light brown hair. Strain’s mother, Michelle Whiteid, is very concerned. She tells WKRN that Riley contacts her all the time, always texting and calling her. She hasn’t heard from him since Friday evening.

MUPD is also investigating: anyone with information on Strain’s whereabouts should call the MUPD at (573) 882-7201. The University of Missouri is providing support and counseling to students, faculty and staff. Mizzou notes the safety of their community is their highest priority.