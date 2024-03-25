One dead, four hurt in 63 crash

The 19-year-old from Jefferson City has died after losing control of an SUV on US 63 early Sunday morning, just north of Jefferson City. All four of his passengers were injured, three of them seriously about 1:44 a.m.

According to the state Highway Patrol, Demont Webb overcorrected from the right shoulder, skidded across the road, hit a guard rail and flipped over in the median.

Two passengers, 18-year-old Fiona Chanache of Jefferson City and 24-year-old Devione Hallmon of Jefferson City were transported by ambulance to University Hospital. 19-year-old Melissa Carmichael of Columbia was airlifted. Jassmine Carter, an 18-year-old from Jefferson City, suffered moderate injuries. She was the only one wearing a seat belt.