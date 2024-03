Congressional candidate looks at the budget

You’d probably agree that spending is out of control on Capitol Hill. Former Mid – Missouri Senator Kurt Schaefer wants a shot at reining it in …

Schaefer is running for the 3rd District Congressional seat of Blaine Luetkemeyer who’s retiring.

Schaefer served two terms in the Missouri Senate. He’ll meet several candidates on the GOP ballot including Senator Mary Elizabeth Coleman and former Senator Bob Onder.