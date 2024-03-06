Parson, Fitzwater praise Unilever’s $105-million in investments in Jefferson City plant

One of the world’s leading suppliers of beauty and wellbeing and personal care products has announced that it will invest $80-million into its large plant on Jefferson City’s West Truman Boulevard.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater made Tuesday’s announcement inside the plant, which was built in 1966. Governor Parson says he’s thrilled to see a world-class manufacturer like Unilever continue to invest in Jefferson City.

This is in addition to a separate $25-million investment that Unilever announced in January to enhance its current warehouse operations. Mayor Fitzwater describes Unilever as a great community partner and says he’s humbled by the investments. Mayor Fitzwater says the total $105-million in investments planned by Unilever align with his vision that Jefferson City is open for business.