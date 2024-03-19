Listen to KWOS Live
UPDATE: Danny Santulli’s family set to testify at Missouri Capitol on hazing legislation next week, lawmaker says

State Rep. Travis Smith (R-Dora) prepares to vote in the Missouri House chamber on September 13, 2023 (file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

939 the Eagle has confirmed that the family of former Mizzou student and alleged hazing victim Danny Santulli is scheduled to testify before a Missouri Senate committee next week.

State Rep. Travis Smith (R-Dora), a Mizzou graduate who’s sponsoring anti-hazing legislation known as “Danny’s law”, tells 939 the Eagle that the Santulli family is scheduled to testify next Tuesday at the Statehouse in Jefferson City. Santulli’s family supports the anti-hazing bill being sponsored by Representative Smith and State Sen. Curtis Trent (R-Springfield).

Mizzou Greek Alliance Secretary Steve McCartan,  a partner with the Shook, Hardy and Bacon law firm, testified before a House committee earlier this month in Jefferson City, on behalf of Santulli’s family. Mr. McCartan says Danny is unable to walk, talk or see.

The two-page House Bill 1443 from Representative Smith and Senator Trent would prevent someone from being convicted of hazing if they’re the first to call 911 or campus security to report a need for medical assistance. Mr. McCartan testifies that during the alleged October 2021 hazing incident in Columbia during a “Father reveal night”, Danny Santulli was forced to drink alcohol to the point that he lost consciousness, before being thrown on a couch.

Santulli’s family says Danny will need care for life due to a severe, permanent brain injury.

