UPDATE: CPD describes its investigation into shooting outside Walmart on Conley as ongoing

Columbia Police say a Monday night shooting at the Walmart on Conley has left a victim with life-threatening injuries.

CPD spokeswoman Jenny Hopper tells reporter Nia Hinson from our news partner KMIZ that the shooting happened at about 8:20 (Monday) night and that a suspect has been arrested. CPD says one adult was located with a gunshot wound and has been transported to a local hospital. Ms. Hopper tells ABC-17 News that there is no active threat to the community.

While she can’t say if the shooting happened inside the Walmart on Conley or in the parking lot, ABC-17 News crews showed video of numerous evidence markers in front of the store, indicating the shooting happened in the parking lot.

The suspect’s name hasn’t been released, pending charges from Boone County prosecutor Roger Johnson’s office. CPD describes its investigation as ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Columbia Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.