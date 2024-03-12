UPDATE: Missouri’s Parole Board revokes parole of Columbia carjacking suspect

A Columbia parolee who allegedly tried to carjack a woman in broad daylight in February outside the busy Walmart on Columbia’s Grindstone Parkway is back in state prison this morning.

Missouri’s Probation and Parole Board has revoked the parole for 68-year-old Timothy Donnell of Columbia, who was also convicted of robbing and sodomizing a woman in 1991 in Columbia. Donnell, who faces a new felony charge of vehicle hijacking, is scheduled to appear in court today at 1 before Boone County Judge Stephanie Morrell. Donnell will appear in court via video from the Fulton prison.

Then-Boone County Judge Gene Hamilton sentenced Donnell to 63 years in prison for robbery and three counts of sodomy for the 1991 Columbia incident, but Donnell was paroled from prison in 2022 after serving 30 years of the sentence.

The Columbia Police Department’s heavily-redacted probable cause statement says the alleged attempted carjacking happened on Friday February 2 at 2:30 in the afternoon in the busy Walmart parking lot. Court documents say the incident was captured on Walmart security video.