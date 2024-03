Teen accused of treatening a victim with a Molotov Cocktail and a machete

A Callaway County man is charged with trying throw a fire bomb at another man on fire and then slash him with a machete.

18 year old Colin Humphrey is charged with attempted assault and weapons charges.

Investigators say Humphrey allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at the victim at a home on Route NN. The victim told deputies that Humphrey tried to cut him with a machete, but missed.

Investigators say the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute .