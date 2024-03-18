Listen to KWOS Live
UPDTE: Missing Mizzou student’s bank card found near Nashville’s Cumberland river

The Metro Nashville Police Department’s Urban Search and Rescue team searched the Cumberland River by boat on Thursday for missing Mizzou student Riley Strain (March 14, 2024 photo courtesy of Metro Nashville Twitter)

The Metro Nashville Police Department says missing Mizzou student Riley Strain’s bank card was found Sunday afternoon on an embankment between Gay street and the Cumberland river.

The 22-year-old Strain has not been found, and the search for him continues.

Nashville authorities have been using a dive team, boats, K-9’s and helicopters in their search for Mr. Strain, who is from southwest Missouri’s Springfield. He was last week on Friday March 8. His family tells Nashville’s Newschannel 5 that they won’t stop searching until they find him and they thank the Nashville-area community for their help during the extensive search.

Metro Nashville Police Sergeant Robert Nielsen briefed reporters on Thursday, saying then there was no indication of foul play. The Metro Nashville Police Department’s Urban Search and Rescue team searched by boat late last week along the brush line of the Cumberland River’s riverbank for Strain, who’s scheduled to graduate from Mizzou in May.

