April public hearing expected to be set for $12 million Columbia Forum Boulevard project

Columbia’s city council is expected to vote tonight to set an April 15th public hearing on the $12.3 million Forum Boulevard improvement project.

The project would make numerous improvements on Forum between Chapel Hill and Woodrail avenue. Columbia voters approved the project as part of the 2015 capital improvement sales tax extension. Planned improvements include widening Forum by adding a driving lane in each direction to the current two-lane segment of the corridor. The city also plans to build a new bridge over the Hinkson creek bridge to insure that it will not result in a rise of potential flood elevation. They also plan roundabouts at Katy lane and at Woodrail and will extend the pedestrian tunnel for the MKT trail to accommodate the road improvements.

The $12.3 million project would be funded by the voter-approved quarter-cent capital improvement sales tax extension. If the council approves the project this spring, construction would start in the summer of 2026. The April 15th public hearing would be at the regular Columbia city council meeting.