Court case against former Callaway Sheriff ends

A court case is over after former Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism turns in a letter of resignation.

Chism’s peace officer’s license was revoked after his off -duty drunk driving arrest in Moberly, but he stayed on the county payroll.

The Callaway County Prosecutor has now filed a motion to dismiss the case.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety permanently revoked Chism’s license, after Chism pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DWI.