Are anti – Israel protests about to break out on the Mizzou campus? Dan Swindell is a member of a pro – Israel Jewish group at the University. He says recently they put up flyers promoting a Columbia speech by some Hamas Massacre survivors …

Others say they saw plenty of pro – Palestinian support on campus during recent Earth Day events. As for the flyers the professor allegedly tore down, Swindell says he’s received no response from University leadership.