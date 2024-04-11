Decades – old Cole County murder case could be headed to trial

The murder trial of a Mid – Missouri man charged in the 1991 cold case killing of his high school classmate could go to trial this fall. Christopher Niemet was charged in 2020 in the shooting death of 14 – year Greg Jones of Russellville who died over 30 – years ago. Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson says capital murder cases can take years …

Niemet and the victim both lived in the Russellville area. Niemet was first charged as a juvenile years ago when he was 15 – but those charges were dropped.

Thompson hopes to have the case in court by the end of this year.