MoDOT holding job fair today in Jefferson City; on-the-spot conditional job offers could be made

The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is encouraging mid-Missouri job seekers to attend this afternoon’s hiring event in Jefferson City.

MoDOT will host today’s event from 2-6 pm at their Central District office on Missouri Boulevard, near Lee’s chicken. The agency says successful applicants must be at least 18 and have a high school diploma or a GED. Applicants are encouraged to bring resumes with professional references, a valid driver’s license and a commercial driver’s license, if they have one.

MoDOT offers full training and benefits, including medical and dental and paid holidays.