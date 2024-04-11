Listen to KWOS Live
MoDOT holding job fair today in Jefferson City; on-the-spot conditional job offers could be made

A state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) employee works on a highway in March 2024 (photo courtesy of the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Flickr page)

The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is encouraging mid-Missouri job seekers to attend this afternoon’s hiring event in Jefferson City.

MoDOT will host today’s event from 2-6 pm at their Central District office on Missouri Boulevard, near Lee’s chicken. The agency says successful applicants must be at least 18 and have a high school diploma or a GED. Applicants are encouraged to bring resumes with professional references, a valid driver’s license and a commercial driver’s license, if they have one.

MoDOT offers full training and benefits, including medical and dental and paid holidays.

