The Missouri Supreme Court will not stop the execution of a Mid-Missouri man schueduled to die Tuesday.

The high court did not stay Brian Dorsey’s execution. His lawyers asked for the stay, asking the governor for clemency and having corrections officers and even his Jays high school football coach Pete Adkins to ask the state to spare his life.

Dorsey was found guilty of shooting his cousin, Sarah Bonnie, and her husband, Ben in 2006 at their home in New Bloomfield.