JCMO mayor weighs in on growing homeless population

Have you found yourself having to run the gauntlet of more and more homeless people in Jefferson City’s downtown? Mayor Ron Fitzwater admits the ‘unhoused’ population is growing. He says the new riverfront park on Adrian’s Island took out one of the more popular campsites …

Fitzwater adds the homeless have become an issue at the Missouri River Regional Library, at nearby churches and even as far out as Dix Road.

Police think the tearing down of several large homeless camps in Columbia prompted many of them to relocate to Jefferson City.