(LISTEN): Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee chair Lincoln Hough (R-Springfield) appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri lawmakers are required to approve a balanced budget by Friday May 10, under the state Constitution. Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee chair Lincoln Hough (R-Springfield) joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”. He says the Senate is in a bit of time crunch, noting the House held hearings on the budget since December and approved the budget on April 4. Chairman Hough tells listeners that Jefferson City’s approximately 14,000 state employees will receive a pay raise this year. He notes Governor Parson (R) proposed a 3.2 percent pay raise, which the House has approved and the Senate has budgeted for. While Republicans have a 24-10 supermajority in the Missouri Senate and a 111-51 supermajority in the Missouri House, Senator Hough expresses frustration with the Senate Freedom Caucus, which are senators from his own party. Chairman Hough tells “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that the Senate Freedom Caucus doesn’t care about governing. Senator Hough also discussed initiative petition reform, education and charter schools during the interview: