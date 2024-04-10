(LISTEN): Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson appears live on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson is currently dealing with several high-profile cases, including a 1991 Russellville murder, the case involving 53-year-old Francis Kempker of Jefferson City and the incident that happened in February outside an event sponsored by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). Prosecutor Thompson joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”. He says we could see a fall or winter trial date set for William Niemet, who’s charged with killing his classmate in Russellville in 1991. Prosecutor Thompson also discussed what he could about the recent trial of Kempker, who has been convicted of two counts of forcible rape. Prosecutor Thompson says testimony indicates Kempker would bond women out of the Cole County jail and bring them to his shop in Centertown, where they were raped and physically abused. Kempker, who has denied the allegations on the witness stand, will be sentenced at a later date. And Prosecutor Thompson also confirms he’s still investigating an incident that happened outside a Jefferson City fundraiser in February, where Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says he was almost knocked to the ground by pro-Palestinian demonstrators. The protesters were demonstrating outside an event in Jefferson City sponsored by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). Some of the demonstrators held signs saying “Each child of Gaza is our own,” and say genocide is happening in Gaza. They were calling for a ceasefire. A “Columbia Missourian” photographer captured a photo of an altercation that happened outside the building involving Secretary Ashcroft, who’s told “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that that he was pushed and shoved outside the building when he tried to get in and that one demonstrator tried to knock him to the ground. Prosecutor Thompson tells listeners he cannot comment on pending investigations. He confirms he’s still investigating.