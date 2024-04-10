(LISTEN): Convicted mid-Missouri double killer executed in Bonne Terre

The Missouri Department of Corrections (DOC) says Tuesday night’s execution of convicted mid-Missouri killer Brian Dorsey went smoothly.

Dorsey was executed by lethal injection at the state’s maximum-security prison in southeast Missouri’s Bonne Terre, and was pronounced dead at 6:11 pm according to Missouri DOC spokeswoman Karen Pojmann:



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Dorsey-KMIZ-1.mp3

“At 6 pm, Governor Parson’s office was asked whether there was any reason that the lawful execution of Brian Dorsey for the murders of Sarah Bonnie and Ben Bonnie should not proceed. The answer was to proceed. At 6:01 pm, the order was given to proceed with the lawful execution. At 6:01 pm, the lethal injection of pentobarbital was administered. At 6:03 pm, the five-minute timer was set. At 6:11 pm, Brian Dorsey was pronounced dead,” Pojmann says.

Audio is courtesy of our news partner KMIZ. Ms. Pojmann says Dorsey’s body will be cremated, adding that no one claimed the body.

Missouri’s governor rejected clemency for the 52-year-old Dorsey, noting that he killed his cousin Sarah Bonnie and her husband Ben Bonnie after they took him in in December 2006 when drug dealers were searching for Dorsey. The Bonnie’s were shot in the head with a shotgun execution-style, and Governor Parson says Dorsey then raped Sarah’s corpse after the murder. Governor Parson says Dorsey repaid the Bonnie’s with cruelty, inhumane violence, and murder. Dorsey’s supporters say he was high on drugs at the time of the murders and that he was a model inmate and barber in prison, even cutting the warden’s hair.

Ms. Pojmann tells reporters that there were 85 demonstrators outside the Boone Terre prison opposed to the execution, while 24 demonstrators supported it. Pojmann tells reporters that Brian Dorsey’s final meal involved two bacon double cheeseburgers, chicken strips, two large fries and a pizza.