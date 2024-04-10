(LISTEN: Meyer and Betsy Peters to be sworn-in to Columbia’s city council tomorrow

Columbia’s two newly-elected council members will be sworn-in during a special meeting tomorrow Thursday afternoon at city hall.

Second ward councilwoman-elect Lisa Meyer and sixth ward Councilwoman Betsy Peters will be sworn-in at 5 pm tomorrow and they’ll deliver comments. Ms. Meyer tells 939 the Eagle hosts Mike Murphy and Al Germond that her campaign’s law and order message and pledge of supporting Columbia Police was effective and was the result of listening to residents in her ward. She tells 939 the Eagle’s “Columbia Buzz” that she plans to take a collaborative approach on the council:



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Meyer-Comobuz-1.mp3

“You don’t go in with assumptions, you don’t go in with an attitude. You go in with a spirit of service. You cannot do this alone. We have to be able to work together for the good of the city and the good of this ward,” Meyer says.

Outgoing second ward councilwoman Rachel Proffitt and recalled first ward councilman Nick Knoth will be recognized for their service: Proffitt and Knoth will make outgoing comments as well. The council will also elect a mayor pro tem tomorrow evening. A reception is also planned.

You can listen to Councilwoman-elect Meyer’s full interview with Mike Murphy and Al Germond here.