(LISTEN): Four mid-Missouri counties now under tornado watch

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado watch for four counties in the 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area: Cooper, Howard, Pettis and Randolph. The tornado watch runs through 6:20 pm.

Meantime, Columbia, Jefferson City and the entire listening area could see severe weather this afternoon. NWS meteorologist Mark Britt tells 939 the Eagle that all severe storm hazards are possible across mid-Missouri today.



“It will be all hazards, including the potential for tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds on Tuesday,” Mr. Britt says.

Mr. Britt says mid-Missourians will likely see storms from about noon through 5 pm. He advises you to have multiple ways to receive warnings.

“Listening to the radio, have a NOAA weather radio. Have a app on your phone that alerts you whenever a warning is issued,” says Britt.

