(LISTEN): All severe weather hazards are possible today in central Missouri

Columbia, Jefferson City, Moberly and the entire 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area could see tornadoes and large hail this afternoon.

National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Mark Britt says the northern counties in our listening area are at an enhanced risk today. They include Randolph and Audrain counties. But Britt tells 939 the Eagle that all severe storm hazards are possible across mid-Missouri today.



“It will be all hazards, including the potential for tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds on Tuesday,” Britt says.

He urges you to know where to go today, if a warning is issued for your county:

“Go to a basement, go to the middle part. If you don’t have a basement, go to the center part of your house. The lowest level, a bathroom, a closet. Something like that,” says Britt.

He says mid-Missourians will likely see storms from noon through about 6 pm today. He advises you to have multiple ways to receive warnings. You should have a radio with fresh batteries, along with a NOAA weather radio. Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecast information.

There are currently no weather watches in effect for mid-Missouri.