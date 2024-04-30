(LISTEN): Missouri Senate staffer Jacob Schelp discusses state budget and FRA legislation on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri lawmakers have until Friday May 10 to approve a balanced budget, under the state Constitution. The Missouri House has approved an approximately $49-billion state operating budget. A staffer for Senate Appropriations Committee chairman Lincoln Hough (R-Springfield), Jacob Schelp, joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” to discuss the state budget, the federal reimbursement allowance (FRA) issue and other bills. Mr. Schelp tells listeners that he expects the budget to hit the Senate floor soon and is confident it will get done. He also says the federal reimbursement allowance (FRA) issue will get done. FRA is a key funding mechanism for Missouri Medicaid. Missouri could lose billions of dollars for Medicaid, if FRA isn’t extended. 939 the Eagle host Randy Tobler, a physician, tells listeners that many rural Missouri hospitals are running on fumes and need the FRA to be extended. We also discussed Missouri’s Medicaid budget. More than 1.3 million Missourians currently receive Medicaid benefits: