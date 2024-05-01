NWS: An additional inch of rain is possible Wednesday evening and Thursday in mid-Missouri

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says the Missouri River in Jefferson City crested Tuesday, and additional rain is in the forecast for this afternoon and evening and into Thursday.

The NWS in St. Louis says minor flooding has been occurring along the Missouri River in the Jefferson City area. That’s a region that has been experiencing a drought. Local creeks in some areas are swelling. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Mark Fuchs tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia, Jefferson City and Fulton could see an additional inch of rain Wednesday night and Thursday.

The NWS in St. Louis says Columbia recorded at least 2.6 inches of rain between last Thursday and Monday, with heavier amounts to our north.