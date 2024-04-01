(LISTEN): U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth) discusses Speaker Johnson and Missouri’s third district primary on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Retiring U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth) will leave office in December, after eight terms on Capitol Hill. Congressman Luetkemeyer joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” and says he plans to endorse former Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee chair Kurt Schaefer (R-Columbia) to succeed him. He praises former Senator Schaefer’s record and predicts he’ll do an excellent job on Capitol Hill. Congressman Luetkemeyer also discussed an attempt by U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R) speakership. Congressman Luetkemeyer is critical of that effort, saying there are a lot of politics in play, telling listeners that Speaker Johnson is doing what he can to “lead us out of this mess.” Congressman Luetkemeyer says part of that mess he describes has been caused by the far right of his Republican Party, saying some of them don’t understand how to govern: