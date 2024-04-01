(LISTEN): Veterans from across Missouri to rally in Jefferson City tomorrow

Veterans from across Missouri are being encouraged to attend a rally set for Tuesday afternoon at the Statehouse in Jefferson City.

Missouri Association of Veterans Organizations (MAVO) president Troy Williams tells 939 the Eagle that the “Rock the Rotunda” rally is aimed at passing veterans priorities, including fully funding the Missouri Veterans Commission (MVC).



“We can do phone call campaigns to our legislators, we can do e-mail campaigns. But those go: they come in and then they’re forgotten about. But when our veterans show up in-person and our voices are being heard face-to-face, that makes a huge difference when we hear the personal stories about the bills that we’re trying to pass,” Williams says.

President Williams says VFW, American Legion and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) riders from across Missouri will drive their motorcycles to the Capitol. He also says an entire busload of veterans from eastern Missouri’s Lincoln County will be coming. Tomorrow’s rally begins at 1:30 in the Missouri Capitol Rotunda. Mr. Williams is expecting a big turnout:

“That was the reason for the time at 1:30. It gives them a chance to get there (Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City), call your (state) legislators, make your appointments before you show up. And then invite your legislators to the rally,” says Williams.

He says veterans will call for fully funding the MVC:

“We’re looking at the cemeteries that our veterans get laid in, their last resting place. The veterans homes where they go before they pass, which if you’ve never been to one you should go check it out,” Williams says.

Veterans will also call for enhancing real and personal property tax exemptions for 100 percent disabled veterans and for additional funding to increase veterans’ service officers and their pay.