Lots of Election Day questions all across Mid – Mo

Two incumbents lose their seats in Jefferson City’s council races.
Jack Deeken lost his first ward seat to Randy Hoselton, with Hoselton getting 58% of the vote.
Randall Wright lost in the fourth ward to Chris Leuckel, president of the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission. Leuckel winning 68% of the votes.
Two new challengers also joined the Jefferson City Council.
Treaka Young won the vote over her Third Ward challenger Amy Brix, winning 53% of the votes.
Newcomer Mackenzie Job won the ward 5 seat over Virginia Shetler, with 61% of votes.
Incumbent Michael Lester kept his Ward 2 uncontested race.
In Ashland, Dorise Slinker is re-elected Mayor.
Holts Summit Mayor Landon Oxley is re-elected.
Cole R – 5 a school tax levy hike passed while a bond issue narrowly failed.
Tax levy and a school bond both passed for Blair Oaks in Wardsville
Ashland okays a school bond.
Fulton voters okay a Capital Improvements sales tax.
In Boone County a Senior Citizens property tax relief measure passes