Lots of Election Day questions all across Mid – Mo

Two incumbents lose their seats in Jefferson City’s council races.

Jack Deeken lost his first ward seat to Randy Hoselton, with Hoselton getting 58% of the vote.

Randall Wright lost in the fourth ward to Chris Leuckel, president of the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission. Leuckel winning 68% of the votes.

Two new challengers also joined the Jefferson City Council.

Treaka Young won the vote over her Third Ward challenger Amy Brix, winning 53% of the votes.

Newcomer Mackenzie Job won the ward 5 seat over Virginia Shetler, with 61% of votes.

Incumbent Michael Lester kept his Ward 2 uncontested race.

In Ashland, Dorise Slinker is re-elected Mayor.

Holts Summit Mayor Landon Oxley is re-elected.

Cole R – 5 a school tax levy hike passed while a bond issue narrowly failed.

Tax levy and a school bond both passed for Blair Oaks in Wardsville

Ashland okays a school bond.

Fulton voters okay a Capital Improvements sales tax.

In Boone County a Senior Citizens property tax relief measure passes