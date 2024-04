A Holts Summit man is now facing charges for allegedly attacking two men with a hammer at a Columbia bar in January.

Kurtis Hoener was charged with assault causing serious physical injury and weapons charges.

Investigators were called to a hospital after a fight at Black and Gold Bar involving two victims.

Hoener is accused of hitting them with a hammer and then riding off on his motorcycle. Video showed the attack. Hoener was already on probation for a domestic assault in 2022.