(LISTEN): State Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman (R-Arnold) discusses Missouri Secretary of State run on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Eight Republicans and three Democrats have filed to run for Missouri Secretary of State, hoping to replace incumbent Jay Ashcroft (R), who’s running for governor. State Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman (R-Arnold) joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” to discuss her recent decision to withdraw from Missouri’s third district congressional race and instead run for Secretary of State. Senator Coleman notes she has a young family and that when she traveled to Washington during the March legislative spring break, it was terrible and exhausting. She also tells listeners her phone has been blowing up from people wanting her to run for Secretary of State. She will face seven primary opponents in August. They include Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres), former House Speaker Pro Tem Shane Schoeller (R-Willard), State Sen. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg) and State Rep. Adam Schwadron (R-St. Charles). Senator Coleman tells listeners that there’s a path to victory for her and that Missouri voters do better when there is a stark contrast between candidates. Senator Coleman indicates there are stark contrasts between her and her opponents. She also discussed securities law, DEI and education on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”: