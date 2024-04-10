Missouri killer executed Tuesday night

Convicted Mid – Missouri murderer Brian Dorsey was put to death last night.

The US Supreme Court denied Dorsey’s requests to stop the execution. Governor Mike Parson did not issue a stay.

Dorsey was found guilty of murder for the killings of his cousin Sarah Bonnie and her husband Ben at their Kingdom City home in Callaway County.

Investigators said that Dorsey killed the couple with a shotgun, raped Sarah Bonnie and stole items from their home to pay off a drug.

In a statement, Dorsey said he was “truly, deeply, overwhelmingly sorry” for the murders.

Dorsey was served a last meal at midday. The meal was two cheeseburgers, two orders of chicken strips, two orders of French fries and a pizza with sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushrooms and extra cheese.