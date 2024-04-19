Missouri legislators pass education bill

An education bill headed to Governor Parson’s desk.

In an interesting turn, both public school supporters and homeschool families sound off about their opposition to the education bill. Mid – Missouri Senator Travis Fitzwater says he and his colleagues are trying to address concerns over public school funding and the issue of adding charter schools to Boone County ..

The bill started out as changes to the state’s tax-credit scholarship program, called MO-Scholars. Home schoolers have questioned those efforts, prompting senators to add dozens of pages to the House version of the bill.