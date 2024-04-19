Mizzou’s Drinkwitz and UM curators excited about massive Memorial Stadium improvement project

The UM System president is praising the board of Curators for approving a $250-million improvement project for Mizzou’s Memorial Stadium, saying it will preserve the stadium’s tradition-rich elements while embracing a vibrant future.

The UM Board of Curators has voted unanimously to approve the hiring of Kansas City-based architecture firm DLR Group to design the project for the stadium, which is 98 years old. Mizzou football coach Eliah Drinkwitz predicts the fan experience at Faurot Field will be enhanced by further enclosing the stadium’s north end. Mizzou officials envision about 160,000 square feet of new construction, including 98,000 square feet that will be enclosed as part of new premium seating areas.

UM System President Dr. Mun Choi says the design will preserve the historic Rock M Hill. The renovations could add up to 51 new suites, including 28 cabanas “featuring large social spaces in covered settings.” Mizzou also plans to upgrade restrooms and concessions throughout the stadium, and they plan an upgraded stadium sound system and stadium-wide Wi-Fi improvements.

The UM Board of Curators met Thursday in Rolla. The curators toured Memorial Stadium and other Mizzou Athletic facilities in August.