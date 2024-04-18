Ranken officials to provide Ashland update at this morning’s community breakfast

Missouri’s economic development director is keynoting this morning’s Southern Boone Community leader breakfast at the Ashland Optimist building. Breakfast will be served at 7:15.

Southern Boone R-1 school superintendent Dr. Tim Roth will be speaking and is expected to address the two voter-approved measures this month, an $11-million no tax increase bond issue and a 20-cent levy transfer. Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick and Columbia Regional Airport (COU) manager Mike Parks will also speak, and we’ll also hear an update on Ranken Technical College in Ashland from Steve Pankey, their director of satellite locations. Ranken Technical College is planning a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its Ashland campus for next Friday (April 26th) at 10 am. They’re expecting a big turnout for that.

939 the Eagle’s Stephanie Bell is the breakfast emcee.