Last night’s storms knocked out power all across Mid – Missouri.

Outages were reported in Moniteau, Pettis, Miller, Morgan, Cooper and other counties.

Saline County had the worst of it. Nearly 1000 – customers were without power for a time. High winds blew tree limbs onto powerlines.

More weather is on the way. There’s a continuing chance of thunderstorms, high winds, hail and isolated tornadoes all the way through Sunday.