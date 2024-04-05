UPDATE: Coach Adkins urging Missouri’s governor to spare convicted killer Dorsey’s life

The legendary former football coach at Jefferson City high school is asking Missouri’s Governor to grant clemency for one of his former players who’s set to be executed next week.

939 the Eagle’s John Marsh reports Pete Adkins has made his call in a video. Convicted killer Brian Dorsey played for Coach Adkins and was a member of the 1988 Jays championship football team. Governor Parson’s office tells 939 the Eagle that the governor is still reviewing clemency requests.

The Missouri Supreme Court has scheduled a Tuesday execution date for Dorsey, who is from mid-Missouri’s New Bloomfield. The 52-year-old Dorsey is under two death sentences for the gruesome 2006 deaths of his cousin Sarah Bonnie and her husband Ben Bonnie. Both victims were shot in the head with a shotgun at their Callaway County home. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey says Dorsey also sexually assaulted Sarah and that he stole a car, firearms, medical supplies, a social security card and the couple’s daughter’s copy of Bambi II after the murders.