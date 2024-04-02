UPDATE: No confirmed tornadoes in mid-Missouri at this time; Jefferson City sees two inches of rain

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis is sending survey teams this morning to the St. Louis County suburb of Chesterfield and to southeast Missouri’s St. Francois County, following Monday night’s storms.

St. Louis television station KMOV reports the storm caused downed trees and power lines in Chesterfield. While the NWS in St. Louis issued tornado warnings last night in mid-Missouri’s Cole and Osage counties, NWS St. Louis meteorologist Melissa Byrd says there’s no confirmed tornado or tornadoes in those two counties. Ms. Byrd tells 939 the Eagle that Jefferson City received 2.48 inches of rain between 6 pm Monday and 6 this morning, while Columbia recorded 1.41 inches of rain.

Linn-based Three Rivers Electric Cooperative worked throughout the night to restore power to almost 500 residents in Cole, Osage, Moniteau, Maries and Gasconade counties. The linemen worked in stormy weather and during the tornado watch.