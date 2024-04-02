Boone County’s Proposition 1 and Ashland mayoral race are two key issues on today’s ballot

Boone County’s clerk is forecasting a 19 percent voter turnout in today’s election. Polling places opened at 6 am and will remain open until 7 pm.

County clerk Brianna Lennon reminds you that you’ll need to bring a photo ID with you to the polls. That can include a Missouri driver’s license, a U.S. passport or a military ID.

Boone County’s Proposition 1 will be in front of all voters. It reads: “Shall the county of Boone exempt senior citizens from certain increases in the property tax liability due on such senior citizens’ primary residence.” Three candidates are seeking two seats on the Columbia school board. They are incumbent Jeanne Snodgrass and challengers Alvin Cobbins and John Thomas Potter. Columbia first ward city councilman Nick Knoth is facing a recall election today. The last Columbia city council member to be recalled was Chester Edwards in 1990. Mr. Knoth was elected to the city council in April 2023 and has since taken a job as a lobbyist with the Missouri Realtors. While recall organizers say it’s a conflict of interest with his elected position, Councilman Knoth has told 939 the Eagle that there is no conflict. Three candidates are running for an open Columbia second ward council seat: they are Lisa Meyer, Robert Schreiber III and write-in candidate Lucio Bitoy IV.

Voters in mid-Missouri’s fast-growing Ashland are casting ballots today in a mayor’s race, as incumbent Mayor Dorise Slinker faces a challenge from Loren Plank. Mayor Slinker helped organize a recent spaghetti lunch and dinner to reduce student lunch debt at Southern Boone R-1. One of Mr. Plank’s priorities would be to modernize the existing swimming pool in Ashland.