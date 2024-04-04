UPDATE: Overnight collision between vehicle and tractor trailer on I-70 near Columbia injures Fulton woman

A Fulton woman suffers moderate injuries in that crash involving a vehicle and a tractor trailer early this morning on I-70, just east of Columbia.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says the incident happened at about 1:50 am on westbound I-70, east of the Route Z Centralia exit. State troopers say a tractor trailer driven by a Florida man overturned onto its side, “from a previous crash that was blocking the roadway.” Troopers say 63-year-old Mary Back’s Subaru then struck the tractor trailer’s towed unit. Troopers say Back was transported by ambulance to Columbia’s University Hospital with moderate injuries.

The truck driver was not injured, according to the Patrol’s crash report.

The crash closed the right driving lane of westbound I-70 near the Route Z exit for hours, as authorities worked to clear debris.