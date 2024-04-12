Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
UPDATE: Ranken Technical Center’s Ashland campus plans April 26h ribbon-cutting

UPDATE: Ranken Technical Center’s Ashland campus plans April 26h ribbon-cutting

Ranken’s new multi-million dollar Ashland campus is located next to Salter Lawn Service (January 2024 photo courtesy of Southern Boone R-1 spokesman Matt Sharp)

An April 26th ribbon-cutting has been set for Ranken Technical College’s new multi-million dollar campus in fast-growing Ashland.

The building is described by the Southern Boone R-1 school district and Ranken as a workforce development center. The ribbon-cutting will take place two weeks from today and will showcase collaborative efforts between industry and higher education.

Live demonstrations will also be offered at the April 26 10 am ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Ashland campus will focus on construction, IT, nursing and manufacturing. Ranken also plans to incorporate life skills into its curriculum. Ranken president Don Pohl says Ranken didn’t choose Ashland, and that Ashland which chose Ranken.

© Copyright 2024, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer