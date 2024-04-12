UPDATE: Ranken Technical Center’s Ashland campus plans April 26h ribbon-cutting

An April 26th ribbon-cutting has been set for Ranken Technical College’s new multi-million dollar campus in fast-growing Ashland.

The building is described by the Southern Boone R-1 school district and Ranken as a workforce development center. The ribbon-cutting will take place two weeks from today and will showcase collaborative efforts between industry and higher education.

Live demonstrations will also be offered at the April 26 10 am ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Ashland campus will focus on construction, IT, nursing and manufacturing. Ranken also plans to incorporate life skills into its curriculum. Ranken president Don Pohl says Ranken didn’t choose Ashland, and that Ashland which chose Ranken.