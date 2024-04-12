(LISTEN): Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher’s attorney David Steelman appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

The Missouri House Ethics Committee is scheduled to meet Monday afternoon at 4:30 in closed session regarding their investigation into House Speaker Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres). Speaker Plocher’s attorney David Steelman, a former Missouri lawmaker and former UM Board of Curator, joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” to discuss the Plocher investigation. There have been allegations made against Speaker Plocher regarding a software contract, firing a whistleblower and filing false expense reports. Counselor Steelman addressed all of those allegations during the interview. Steelman says neither Speaker Plocher nor the committee chair can give a software contract out, adding that it would have to go to Office of Administration (OA) for bids and a RFP, which is a request for proposal. Counselor Steelman tells listeners that the idea of a whistleblower being fired is “absurdly laughable”, citing an affidavit. Counselor Steelman confirms that Speaker Plocher asked for reimbursement that wasn’t allowed and repaid the money before their was a complaint. Steelman compares it to residents who file amended tax returns. The House Ethics Committee’s work is confidential until their final report is issued. Steelman criticized House Ethics Committee chair Hannah Kelly (R-Mountain Grove) during the interview, saying she’s failed to follow rules and he also complained that the investigation has taken seven months: