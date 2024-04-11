Listen to KWOS Live
UPDATE: Several UM curators to tour MU Health Care’s new Children’s Hospital in Columbia today

The new MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital in Columbia is planning a summer grand opening (2024 photo courtesy of MU Health Care’s Eric Maze)

Columbia-based MU Health Care says the new $232-million Children’s Hospital being built in Columbia will be opening in phases and is expected to be fully operational by June. The UM Board of Curators’ Health Affairs Committee will tour the new hospital and birthing center at 11 this morning.

MU vice chancellor for health affairs Nim Chinniah briefed dozens of Columbia and Boone County elected officials and business leaders during Wednesday’s Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board meeting. Mr. Chinniah tells the audience that the new hospital is also working to partner the Ronald McDonald House to include a Ronald McDonald Family room, which will include a full kitchen and laundry facilities.

The Children’s hospital is being built near Hitt and Lake streets, near MU Health Care’s main hospital campus. The facility’s aim is to help the system create one convenient and centralized location for all hospital services. The new Children’s Hospital will also have special outdoor areas for children to play, along with flower gardens and additional places to relax.

939 the Eagle’s Hannah the Producer and Randy Tobler hold the ceremonial $225,000 check Friday evening after the two-day radiothon finished (photo courtesy of Zimmer Communications)

More than $225,000 was raised during February’s two-day 18th annual 939 the Eagle Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon. The fundraiser benefits the children and adolescents at MU Health Care’s Children’s hospital in Columbia, and every dollar raised stays in mid-Missouri.

