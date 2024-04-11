UPDATE: Several UM curators to tour MU Health Care’s new Children’s Hospital in Columbia today

Columbia-based MU Health Care says the new $232-million Children’s Hospital being built in Columbia will be opening in phases and is expected to be fully operational by June. The UM Board of Curators’ Health Affairs Committee will tour the new hospital and birthing center at 11 this morning.

MU vice chancellor for health affairs Nim Chinniah briefed dozens of Columbia and Boone County elected officials and business leaders during Wednesday’s Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board meeting. Mr. Chinniah tells the audience that the new hospital is also working to partner the Ronald McDonald House to include a Ronald McDonald Family room, which will include a full kitchen and laundry facilities.

The Children’s hospital is being built near Hitt and Lake streets, near MU Health Care’s main hospital campus. The facility’s aim is to help the system create one convenient and centralized location for all hospital services. The new Children’s Hospital will also have special outdoor areas for children to play, along with flower gardens and additional places to relax.

More than $225,000 was raised during February’s two-day 18th annual 939 the Eagle Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon. The fundraiser benefits the children and adolescents at MU Health Care’s Children’s hospital in Columbia, and every dollar raised stays in mid-Missouri.