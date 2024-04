You don’t get to pick your Presidential candidate in the August primary. That’s because Missouri lawmakers eliminated the state’s Presidential Preference Primary. State Rep. Rudy Veit knows Mid – Missourians want their say …

There is a bill in the State Senate to hold a Presidential Primary in Missouri on the first Tuesday in February. Time is wasting. Legislators wrap up the session May 17th.

Lawmakers could be called back for a Special Session if they don’t pass the budget.