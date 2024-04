A Holts Summit man is accused of child sex crimes.

53 – year old Freeman Myron Larnerd was charged with child porn possession, statutory sodomy, statutory rape and tampering with a victim.

Investigators got a call from a woman who told them her 14 – year old niece was sending nude photographs to a man. She added that the man had shot at her children after being confronted about the abuse.

Court papers claim Larnerd allegedly sexually assaulted the victim repeatedly over several months.