Boone County senior citizens will be able to take advantage of the new state law that will freeze their property taxes. But State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch thinks the county’s commissioners don’t really support the effort …

To qualify seniors need to be 62 – or older and apply for the tax freeze every year. Reisch, who’s running for a seat on the Boone County Commission, thinks the current commissioners have been deceptive with the voters all along.