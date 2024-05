Jay Ashcroft says his fundraising is all in step with state election laws

Jay Ashcroft says allegations of an ethics investigation against him are off base. A St. Louis area lobbyist accuses Ashcroft’s political action committee of illegally raising money …

Jane Dueker claims Ashcroft’s PAC sent out fundraising letters for what she calls unreported contributions. Ashcroft, who’s running for Governor, says any ethics investigation will turn up no violations of campaign law.