Jefferson City looks back five years to the May 2019 tornado

The EF – 3 tornado packing 160 – mile per hour winds hit Jefferson City back in May of 2019, leaving a miles – long path of destruction. The former president of the United Way of Central Missouri’s Ann Bax says Jefferson Citians dug down deep for their neighbors

Bax adds it took years for some families to recover from the damage to their homes and lives. The tornado injured over 30 – people but no one died.