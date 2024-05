A man from the St. Louis area is wanted in connection with an arson fire at a Callaway County business Tuesday. Josef Black is accused of starting a trailer on fire on the lot at Helitech in Kingdom City. Black is seen on video setting the fire when the flames spread to him. Deputies say he was burned over about 20 – percent of his body. He was taken to the hospital but left after being treated. He’s still on the run. He faces warrants for other crimes in Missouri and Kansas.